Athletics: Kenyan teenager Kiprop wins RAK half marathon

(Reuters) - Kenya’s 19-year-old Stephen Kiprop won the Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) half marathon on Friday in a course record-equalling 58 minutes and 42 seconds, the fastest time ever recorded by a teenager.

Ethiopians Abadi Hadis and Fikadu Haftu completed the podium and Switzerland’s Julien Wanders was fourth in a time of 59:13, a Swiss national record.

Hadis led Kiprop until the final 50 meters of the race before the young Kenyan powered past him to finish two seconds ahead.

The race lived up to its billing of being the world’s fastest half marathon as 11 men finished inside an hour, the first time it has happened in half-marathon history.

In the women’s race, Ethiopia’s Senbere Teferi won in 1:05:45, ahead of compatriots Netsanet Gudeta and Zeineba Yimer, with only one second separating all three runners.

Teferi also set a record for the fastest debut time in a half marathon.