Harrison's hurdles win leads American parade in Toronto

(Reuters) - World record holder Keni Harrison powered her way to victory in the women’s 100 meters hurdles as U.S. athletes continued to dominate the North American Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) championships in Toronto on Saturday.

Harrison, with superior technique, overcame 2015 world champion Danielle Williams of Jamaica to win in 12.55 seconds. Williams clocked 12.67.

Fast-closing U.S. compatriot Jenna Prandini claimed another top event, the women’s 100m, in a championship record 10.96 seconds as two-time Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica finished a disappointing fifth in 11.18.

Fraser-Pryce, the 2008 and 2012 gold medalist who took last year off for the birth of her son, had appeared on her way back last month when she won the London Diamond League meeting in 10.98.

Compatriot Jonielle Smith took second (11.07) and Canadian Crystal Emmanuel placed third (11.11).

The women’s pole vault had a surprise ending with American Katie Nageotte defeating 2015 world champion Yarisley Silva of Cuba and current world silver medalist Sandi Morris of the U.S.

Nageotte, the U.S. runner-up, cleared 4.75m on her second attempt. Silva took silver at 4.70m with Morris, the yearly leader, third at 4.65m.

Jamaican men took the day’s short races.

Commonwealth Games silver medalist Hansle Parchment clocked 13.28 seconds for a dominant win in the 110m hurdles after chief contenders Devon Allen of the U.S. and Johnathan Cabral of Canada struggled.

National champion Tyquendo Tracey gave Jamaica the 100m win in 10.03 as he beat Americans Kendal Williams (10.11) and Cameron Burrell (10.12) following a lengthy delay while St. Kitts and Nevis’ Jason Rogers unsuccessfully argued with officials over his false start.

U.S. world bronze medalist Ajee Wilson won a high quality women’s 800m, turning back Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Natoya Goule in 1:57.52 to finish 0.43 seconds ahead of the Jamaican.

The Americans won eight of the day’s 15 events with Jamaica picking up four gold medals heading into Sunday’s finale.