Athletics - New York City Marathon - New York, United States - November 3, 2019 Kenya's Geoffrey Kamworor celebrates winning the elite men's race REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Kenyan half marathon world record holders Geoffrey Kamworor and Joyciline Jepkosgei powered to victories in the New York City Marathon on Sunday.

Kamworor reclaimed the New York title he won in 2017 in two hours eight minutes and 13 seconds and Jepkosgei surprised four-time champion Mary Keitany, winning her marathon debut in 2:22:38.