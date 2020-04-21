Athletics: U.S. Olympic trials rescheduled for June 2021 in Eugene, Oregon

(Reuters) - The postponed U.S. Olympic track and field trials have been rescheduled for June 18-27, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon, USA Track and Field (USATF) announced on Tuesday.

The trials, the selection meeting for the American team for the Tokyo Olympics, originally had been planned for mid-June of this year in Eugene, but were postponed when the Tokyo Olympics were delayed for a year because of the coronavirus.

The Tokyo Games are now set for July 23-Aug 8, 2021.

The U.S. trials are considered one of the top athletics competitions in the world with its cutthroat status meaning only the top three finishers in each final selected for the Olympics provided they have met the Games’ qualifying standards.

The competition will be held at a new stadium on the University of Oregon campus that will host the 2022 athletics world championships, which were delayed for a year because of the postponed Olympics.

Trials events taking place each day will not change from the 2020 schedule and existing ticket holders will have their tickets automatically rolled over to the new dates in 2021, USATF said.

Eugene, a hot bed for athletics in the United States, has hosted the past three U.S. Olympic trials and six in total.