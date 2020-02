FILE PHOTO: Athletics - World Athletics Championships - Doha 2019 - Women's Triple Jump Final - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - October 5, 2019 Venezuela's Yulimar Rojas celebrates winning gold REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

(Reuters) - Venezuela’s Yulimar Rojas broke the world indoor triple jump record with 15.43 meters at a meeting in Madrid on Friday.

The twice world champion set the mark with her final jump, adding seven centimeters to Russian Tatyana Lebedeva’s record which had stood since 2004.