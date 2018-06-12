Athletics: Britain's most successful long jumper Rutherford to retire in late 2018

LONDON (Reuters) - Olympic gold medalist and former world long jump champion Greg Rutherford is to retire from athletics later this year, the Briton announced on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Greg Rutherford gestures as he holds a Union flag behind him after winning the men's long jump final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. Reuters/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

Rutherford, 31, became the first British athlete to hold all available outdoor titles - national, continental (European), Commonwealth, Diamond League, world and Olympic - in 2015 and is the country’s record holder in long jump with 8.51 meters.

He was part of the fabled ‘Super Saturday’ at the London 2012 Olympics when he won gold on Britain’s most successful day at the Games in 104 years. However, in recent years he has struggled with injury.

“I’m incredibly proud of my career. I’ve achieved so much but retirement comes early to those of us for whom sport is a livelihood...,” Rutherford said in a statement on Instagram.

“I’m going to go for the European Championships one final time. And then I’ll also be jumping in Birmingham and London for the Diamond Leagues.”

Rutherford goes into August’s European athletics championships in Berlin looking for a third successive continental long jump title, a feat never before achieved in the competition.