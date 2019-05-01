Semenya considering appeal over ruling on IAAF testosterone regulations

FILE PHOTO: Athletics - Diamond League - Monaco - Stade Louis II, Monaco - July 20, 2018. South Africa's Caster Semenya wins the Women's 800m REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

(Reuters) - South African athlete Caster Semenya and her lawyers are considering contesting the dismissal by a sports court of her appeal against the introduction by the IAAF of rules to limit testosterone in female athletes with differences in sexual development.

The Olympic 800-metres champion said in a statement: “For a decade the IAAF has tried to slow me down, but this has actually made me stronger. The decision of the CAS will not hold me back. I will once again rise above and continue to inspire young women and athletes in South Africa and around the world.”

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled on Wednesday that the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) regulations are needed to ensure fair competition between athletes who compete in events ranging from 400-metres to a mile.