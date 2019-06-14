Athletics: Semenya receives 'late' invite to Morocco race - agent

FILE PHOTO: Athletics - Diamond League - Letzigrund Stadium, Zurich, Switzerland - August 30, 2018 Caster Semenya of South Africa before the Women's 800m REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Caster Semenya has been invited on Friday to run in an 800m race in Morocco on Sunday - after previously saying that she had been denied the right to participate in the event - but the invitation has come too late for her to get there, her agent said.

“She was invited today, but that was too late,” Jukka Harkonen told Reuters by phone. He pointed out that it takes more than 20 hours to travel to Morocco from South Africa, where Semenya lives.