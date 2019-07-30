Semenya out of World Championships after Swiss court reverses reprieve

FILE PHOTO: South African athlete Caster Semenya speaks with journalists after she raced during a 2,000 metres for the first time after her ban due to elevated testosterone levels, at a small meeting in Montreuil, near Paris, France, June 11, 2019. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - Double Olympic champion Caster Semenya will not defend her 800-metres title at the World Championships in Doha in September after the Swiss Federal Tribunal reversed a ruling that temporarily lifted the IAAF’s testosterone regulations imposed on her, a spokesman for the athlete said on Tuesday.

Semenya is appealing the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling on May 1 that supported the IAAF’s regulations, which say XY chromosome athletes with differences in sexual development (DSDs) can race in distances from 400m to a mile only if they take medication to reach a reduced testosterone level.