(Reuters) - Olympic shot put champion Ryan Crouser of the United States set a world indoor record of 22.82 metres at the American Track League series opener in Fayetteville, AR. on Sunday.

Crouser, who won the gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, bettered the 32-year-old mark of 22.66m set by American Randy Barnes in 1989.