Athletics: Ethiopian Gidey smashes women's 5,000 metres world record

FILE PHOTO: Athletics - World Athletics Championships - Doha 2019 - Women's 10,000 Metres Final - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - September 28, 2019 Ethiopia's Letesenbet Gidey celebrates winning silver REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

VALENCIA, Spain (Reuters) - Ethiopia’s Letesenbet Gidey demolished the women’s 5,000 metres world record by more than four seconds on Wednesday at the Valencia World Record Day, crossing the line in 14 minutes 6.62 seconds.

Gidey, 22, easily beat the previous record of 14:11.15 set by her compatriot Tirunesh Dibaba in Oslo in 2008.

Ugandan Joshua Cheptegei is targeting the men’s 10,000 metres world record later on Wednesday.