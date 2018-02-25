FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Sports News
February 25, 2018 / 11:47 AM / Updated 18 hours ago

Kenya's Chumba reigns supreme at Tokyo Marathon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Kenya’s Dickson Chumba cruised to victory at the Tokyo Marathon, beating Japan’s Yuta Shitara who set a national record on Sunday.

Chumba, who previously won the event in 2014, sprinted clear from the lead pack near the 36-km mark and held off a late charge from Shitara to cross the line in two hours, five minutes and 30 seconds.

Shitara was 41 seconds adrift as he finished ahead of Kenya’s Amos Kipruto, who timed 2:06:33.

The 26-year-old Shitara’s 2:06:11 becomes the fastest time in history for a Japanese man ahead of Toshinari Takaoka’s 2:06:16 finish in Chicago in 2002.

In the women’s category, Ethiopia’s Birhane Dibaba and Ruti Aga claimed the top two positions in 2:19:51 and 2:21:19, respectively.

American Amy Cragg came across in 2:21:42 to take third spot. Hiroko Yoshitomi was the first to cross the line among Japanese women, claiming sixth place in 2:30:16.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.