Healthy Rupp repeats as U.S. Olympic marathon champion

ATLANTA (Reuters) - Galen Rupp powered to his second consecutive U.S. Olympic marathon trials victory as the 2016 Rio bronze medallist showed he is fully recovered from 2018 Achilles surgery on Saturday.

The 33-year-old dominated the final 11 miles as he won in two hours, nine minutes and 20 seconds in chilly and windy conditions on a hilly downtown Atlanta course.

Jake Riley, who also underwent Achilles surgery in 2018, claimed second in a personal best 2:10.02 with 43-year-old Kenyan-born Abdi Abdirahman stunningly third just a second adrift from Riley as they made the American team for the Tokyo Olympics.