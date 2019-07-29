Tentative U.S. team for world championships

DES MOINES, Iowa (Reuters) - The tentative U.S. team for the September 28-October 6 world athletics championships in Doha based on performances at the U.S. championships that concluded on Sunday. (WC indicates reigning world champion with a bye to the world meeting):
100m-Christian Coleman, Mike Rodgers, Christopher Belcher, Justin Gatlin (WC).
200m-Noah Lyles, Christian Coleman, Rodney Rowe.
400m-Fred Kerley, Michael Norman, Nathan Strother.
800m-Donavan Brazier, Clayton Murphy, Bryce Hoppel.
1,500m-Craig Engels, Matthew Centrowitz, Ben Blankenship.
3,000m steeplechase-Hillary Bor, Stanley Kebenei, Andy Bayer.
5,000m-Paul Chelimo, Hassan Mead, Drew Hunter.
10,000m-Lopez Lomong, Shadrack Kipchirchir, Leonard Korir.
110m hurdles-Daniel Roberts, Grant Holloway, Devon Allen.
400m hurdles- Rai Benjamin, T.J. Holmes, Amere Lattin.
4x100m relay pool-To be selected.
4x400m relay pool-To be selected.
20km walk-none.
50km walk-none.
Marathon-Elkanah Kibet, Andrew Epperson, Jonas Hampton.
High jump-Jeron Robinson, Shelby McEwen.
Pole vault-Sam Kendricks (WC), Cole Walsh, K.C. Lightfoot, Zach Bradford.
Long jump-Will Claye, Trumaine Jefferson, Jeff Henderson.
Triple jump-Donald Scott, Will Claye, Omar Craddock, Christian Taylor (WC)
Shot put-Ryan Crouser, Joe Kovacs, Darrell Hill.
Discus throw- Sam Mattis, Brian Williams, Mason Finley.
Hammer throw-Conor McCullough, Rudy Winkler, Daniel Haugh.
Javelin throw-none.
Decathlon-Devon Williams, Solomon Simmons
100m-Teahna Daniels, English Gardner, Morolake Akinosun, Tori Bowie (WC)
200m-Dezerea Bryant, Brittany Brown, Angie Annelus.
400m-Shakima Wimbley, Kendall Ellis, Wadeline Jonathas, Phyllis Francis (WC).
800m-Ajee Wilson, Hanna Green, Raevyn Rogers.
1,500m-Shelby Houlihan, Jenny Simpson, Nikki Hiltz.
3,000m steeplechase-Emma Coburn (WC), Courtney Frerichs, Colleen Quigley, Allie Ostrander.
5,000m-Karissa Schweizer, Elinor Purrier, Rachel Schneider.
10,000m-Molly Huddle, Emily Sisson, (Marielle Hall awaiting IAAF technical representative approval).
100m hurdles-Keni Harrison, Nia Ali, Brianna McNeal.
400m hurdles-Dalilah Muhammad, Sydney McLaughlin, Ashley Spencer, Kori Carter (WC).
4x100m relay pool-To be selected.
4x400m relay pool=To be selected.
20km walk-Maria Michta-Coffey.
50km walk-Katie Burnett.
Marathon-Roberta Groner, Carrie Dimoff, Kelsey Bruce.
High jump-Vashti Cunningham, Inika McPherson.
Pole vault-Sandi Morris, Katie Nageotte, Jenn Suhr.
Long jump-Brittney Reese (WC), Jasmine Todd, Sha’Keela Saunders, Tori Bowie.
Triple jump-Keturah Orji, Tori Franklin.Shot put-Chase Ealey, Michelle Carter, Maggie Ewen.
Discus throw-Valarie Allman, Kelsey Card, Laulauga Tausaga.
Hammer throw-DeAnna Price, Gwen Berry, Brooke Andersen.
Javelin throw-Ariana Ince, Kara Winger.
Heptathlon-Erica Bougard, Kendell Williams
