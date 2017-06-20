FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 20, 2017 / 5:36 PM / 2 months ago

Taylor, eight others have wildcards for London

1 Min Read

May 27, 2017; Eugene, OR, USA; Triple jump winner Christian Taylor (USA) poses with the Maria Mutola outstanding athlete award during the 43rd Prefontaine Classic at Hayward Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Double Olympic triple jump champion Christian Taylor and eight other U.S. athletes have already secured wildcards for August's world championships but they need to compete in an event at this week's U.S. championships in Sacramento, California.

Taylor, a world champion and Diamond League winner, is aiming to break Jonathan Edwards' 1995 triple jump world record at the Aug. 4-13 world championships in London.

Joining him in the meeting from Thursday to Sunday are American world champions Allyson Felix (400m), Tianna Bartoletta (long jump) and Joe Kovacs (shot put).

LaShawn Merritt (400), Kerron Clement (400m hurdles), Erik Kynard (high jump), Keni Harrison (100m hurdles) and Cassandra Tate (400m hurdles) earned wildcards as Diamond League champions.

Reporting by Gene Cherry; Editing by Louise Ireland

