Coleman headlines U.S. world indoor championships team

(Reuters) - New 60 metres world record holder Christian Coleman and defending world champions Brittney Reese, Vashti Cunningham and Marquis Dendy headline a 49-member American team for next month’s IAAF world indoor championships in Birmingham, England, USA Track and Field announced on Tuesday.

Coleman, the world 100 metres silver medallist, shattered the 20-year-old 60 metres record when he ran 6.34 seconds at the U.S. indoor championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Sunday.

Long jumpers Reese and Dendy return to defend titles along with high jumper Cunningham, who is the daughter of former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Randall Cunningham.

Slideshow (3 Images)

New American 60 metres hurdles record holder Sharika Nelvis and five other athletes whose performances are the best in the world this year also made the team.

Nelvis clocked 7.70 seconds for the U.S. record.

Also with top performances for 2018 are Javianne Oliver (60m), Courtney Okolo (400m), Katie Nageotte (pole vault), world champion Reese (long jump) and Erica Bougard (pentathlon)

Other notable inclusions in the team are world outdoor hurdles record holders Keni Harrison and Aries Merritt and world outdoor champions Sam Kendricks (pole vault) and Phyllis Francis (women’s 4x400 relay).

The championships are scheduled to take place from March 1-4.