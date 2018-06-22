FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
June 22, 2018 / 11:31 PM / in an hour

Lyles equals year's fastest 100m, Rodgers withdraws

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Noah Lyles equaled the fastest 100 meters time in the world this year when the 20-year-old ran 9.89 seconds in the semi-finals of the U.S. championships in Iowa on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Athletics - IAAF Athletics Diamond League meeting - Men's 200m - Shanghai Stadium, Shanghai, China, May 13, 2017 - Noah Lyles of USA celebrates. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

The performance gave Lyles a share of the world lead with 33-year-old compatriot Mike Rodgers, who pulled out of Friday’s competition after running 9.89 on Thursday.

No immediate reason was given for Rodgers’ withdrawal.

Lyles and opening semi-final winner Ronnie Baker will face off later on Friday for the U.S. title. Baker, the world indoor 60m bronze medalist, clocked 9.94 seconds.

Reporting by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina; Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.