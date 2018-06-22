Lyles equals year's fastest 100m, Rodgers withdraws

(Reuters) - Noah Lyles equaled the fastest 100 meters time in the world this year when the 20-year-old ran 9.89 seconds in the semi-finals of the U.S. championships in Iowa on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Athletics - IAAF Athletics Diamond League meeting - Men's 200m - Shanghai Stadium, Shanghai, China, May 13, 2017 - Noah Lyles of USA celebrates. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

The performance gave Lyles a share of the world lead with 33-year-old compatriot Mike Rodgers, who pulled out of Friday’s competition after running 9.89 on Thursday.

No immediate reason was given for Rodgers’ withdrawal.

Lyles and opening semi-final winner Ronnie Baker will face off later on Friday for the U.S. title. Baker, the world indoor 60m bronze medalist, clocked 9.94 seconds.