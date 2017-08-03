FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Two Ukrainians provisionally suspended, miss World Championships
Sections
Featured
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
China
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Economy
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 3, 2017 / 5:28 PM / in 2 months

Two Ukrainians provisionally suspended, miss World Championships

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Two female Ukrainian sprinters due to compete at the World Athletics Championships have been provisionally suspended due to doping violations, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Thursday.

Olesya Povkh and Olha Zemlyak were suspended “for the use of a prohibited substance”, the AIU said in a statement. The two will remain suspended until the outcome of the case.

Povkh, 29, was due to run in the women’s 100 meters and the 4x100 meters relay event in which she won bronze at the London Olympics in 2012.

Zemlyak, 27, was due to run in the women’s 400 meters, in which she was a European silver medalist in 2014, and the 4x400 meters relay event.

The championships start in London on Friday and continue until Aug.13

Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Toby Davis

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.