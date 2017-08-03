Two Ukrainians provisionally suspended, miss World Championships

LONDON (Reuters) - Two female Ukrainian sprinters due to compete at the World Athletics Championships have been provisionally suspended due to doping violations, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Thursday.

Olesya Povkh and Olha Zemlyak were suspended “for the use of a prohibited substance”, the AIU said in a statement. The two will remain suspended until the outcome of the case.

Povkh, 29, was due to run in the women’s 100 meters and the 4x100 meters relay event in which she won bronze at the London Olympics in 2012.

Zemlyak, 27, was due to run in the women’s 400 meters, in which she was a European silver medalist in 2014, and the 4x400 meters relay event.

The championships start in London on Friday and continue until Aug.13