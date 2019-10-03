China's Gong retains shot put title by eight cm

Athletics - World Athletics Championships - Doha 2019 - Women's Shot Put Final - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - October 3, 2019 China's Lijiao Gong celebrates winning gold REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

DOHA (Reuters) - China’s Gong Lijiao retained her world shot put title but got a fright when Jamaica’s Danniel Thomas-Dodd nearly pipped her to gold with her last attempt on Thursday.

Gong, who has won 13 of her 14 competitions this season, led from the first round with a throw of 19.07 meters, bettered that with 19.42 on her second and then managed 19.55 with her fourth.

She had an anxious moment, however, when Thomas-Dodd threw a personal best of 19.47 meters, missing out by eight centimeters.

Germany’s Christine Schwanitz, who has taken time away from competing and had a child since she won the world title in 2015, claimed the bronze with 19.17.