Dutchwoman Hassan completes unique double

DOHA (Reuters) - Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands completed a unique double when she dominated the race to win the 1,500 meters at the world athletics championship on Saturday, adding to the 10,000 meters title she won earlier in the competition.

Athletics - World Athletics Championships - Doha 2019 - Women's 1500 Metres Final - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - October 5, 2019. Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands celebrates winning gold. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

In doing so, she became the first athlete, male or female, to win the two events at a single Olympic Games or world championships.

Hassan, who moved to the Netherlands after leaving Ethiopia as a refugee when she was 15, took over the lead at the end of the first lap and never looked back as she broke the championship record with a time of three minutes 51.95 seconds.

Titleholder Faith Kipyegon of Kenya finished more than two seconds behind in second, despite setting a Kenyan record of 3:54.22, and Ethiopia’s Guday Tsegay took the bronze.

After taking the lead, the 26-year-old Hassan led the field around two laps, then charged away over the last 400 meters leaving the others in her wake.

Britain’s Lara Muir was second at the bell but was overhauled by Kipyegon and Tsegay around the final bend.

Kipyegon, also the Olympic champion, has returned to running after giving birth to a daughter last year.

The remarkably versatile Hassan also broke the world mile record this year, won world championship bronze over 1,500 meters in 2015 and 5,000 meters two years ago.

Hassan trains at the Nike Oregon Project (NOP) whose head coach Alberto Salazar was banned for four years by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Monday for “orchestrating and facilitating prohibited doping conduct”.

Salazar has denied wrongdoing and vowed to appeal while Nike has said it will stand by the coach. There has been no suggestion of any wrongdoing by Hassan.