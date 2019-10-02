Sports News
October 2, 2019 / 7:57 PM / Updated an hour ago

Britain's Johnson-Thompson leads heptathlon after four events

Athletics - World Athletics Championships - Doha 2019 - Women's Heptathlon Shot Put - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - October 2, 2019 Great Britain's Katarina Johnson-Thompson reacts REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

DOHA (Reuters) - Britain’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson holds a 96-point lead over defending champion Nafissatou Thiam after four events of the heptathlon at the world athletics championships on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Johnson-Thompson took an early lead after a personal best of 13.09 seconds in the 100m hurdles, before matching Thiam with a clearance of 1.95m in the high jump.

The Belgian briefly reclaimed top spot with a 15.22-meter throw in the shot put, while Johnson-Thompson managed a personal best of 13.86 meters.

Johnson-Thompson retook the lead with a season’s best of 23.08 seconds in the 200 meters to move onto 4,138 points.

Thiam trails Johnson-Thompson with 4042 points going into the three remaining events on Thursday: the long jump, the javelin and the 800m.

“I’m happy with what I did today and I hope I can be good like that tomorrow and see what happens,” Thiam said.

Kendell Williams of the United States sits in third with 3,855 points.

Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Toby Davis

