Kovacs snatches shot put gold on final throw

Athletics - World Athletics Championships - Doha 2019 - Men's Shot Put Final - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - October 5, 2019 Joe Kovacs of the U.S. in action REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

DOHA (Reuters) - American Joe Kovacs produced the third best shot put of all-time of 22.91 meters to snatch the world championship gold medal from New Zealand’s Tomas Walsh with his final throw on Saturday.

Holder Walsh had looked poised for a successful defense of his crown when he opened the competition with 22.90 but he was forced to settle for bronze when he was beaten by another American at the death.

Olympic champion Ryan Crouser also saved his best for last, matching Walsh’s effort of 22.90 but getting the silver ahead of the New Zealander who had only one legal throw in the competition.