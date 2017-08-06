Athletics: World leader McMaster disqualified in 400m hurdles heats

LONDON (Reuters) - World-leader Kyron McMaster of the British Virgin Islands was disqualified in the men's 400 metres hurdles heats at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday.

McMaster, 20, was one of the favorites for the event in the London Stadium, but reacted too quickly out of the blocks in the second heat and was disqualified for a false start.

European champion Yasmani Copello showed why he is the Diamond League leader by setting the fastest time.

Turkey's Copello, who won bronze at the Rio Olympics last year, won the third heat in a time of 49.13, the fastest in the competition so far to qualify automatically for Monday’s semi-final.

American Kerron Clement, the Olympic champion and two-time world champion, won his heat in a time of 49.46.

The winners of the other heats included Clement’s compatriot TJ Holmes, Juander Santos of the Dominican Republic and Mamadou Kasse Hann of France.