FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Defending champion Malachowski eases into discus final
Sections
Featured
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
China
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Economy
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 4, 2017 / 8:51 PM / in 2 months

Defending champion Malachowski eases into discus final

Christian Radnedge

1 Min Read

Athletics - World Athletics Championships – Discus Throw Men - London Stadium, London, Britain - August 4, 2017. Piotr Malachowski of Poland in action. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

LONDON (Reuters) - Defending champion Piotr Malachowski signaled his intent to retain his discus title by qualifying for the final at the first attempt in the World Championships on Friday.

The Pole, twice Olympic silver medalist, achieved his place in Saturday’s final with a throw of 65.13 meters at the London Stadium, the qualifying mark being 65 meters.

He will be tested, however, by in-form Daniel Stahl of Sweden who threw a competition-leading 67.64 in the opening round, followed by Andrius Gudzius of Lithuania on 67.01 and Germany’s Robert Harting on 65.32.

“I felt confident coming to this competition and I consider myself a favorite tomorrow. I think 69 meters will be enough for gold,” Stahl said.

Reporting by Christian Radnedge, Editing by Ed Osmond

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.