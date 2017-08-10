FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
Vetter's huge throw sets up German javelin showdown
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Reuters Investigates
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
Fleeing to Canada
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
China won't stop N. Korea
Commentary
China won't stop N. Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 10, 2017 / 8:46 PM / 2 days ago

Vetter's huge throw sets up German javelin showdown

Ian Chadband

2 Min Read

Athletics - World Athletics Championships – men's javelin throw – London Stadium, London, Britain – August 10, 2017 – Johannes Vetter of Germany competes.Kai Pfaffenbach

LONDON (Reuters) - Germany's Johannes Vetter and Thomas Rohler will take their burgeoning javelin rivalry into a potentially riveting final at the World Athletics Championships after achieving the automatic qualifying mark on Thursday.

Yet the pair, who have this season both produced throws that have only ever been bettered by the great Czech Jan Zelezny, surpassed the 83 meters qualifying standard in contrasting style.

Vetter, who moved to second on the all-time list last month with a 94.44 meters effort in Lucerne, produced another fine throw of 91.20 meters at the first attempt to power into Saturday's final as the top qualifier.

Olympic champion Rohler, in the second group, had to work harder, failing to make it with his first throw (80.88m) before his second effort cleared the 83m mark by 87 centimeters to make him the eighth best qualifier.

With Andreas Hoffman also making the final as fifth best qualifier (85.62m), Vetter, whose leading throw was almost five meters longer than the next best effort of Czech Petr Frydrych (86.22m), declared: "I am dreaming of three medals for Germany."

Editing by Ed Osmond

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.