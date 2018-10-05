Athletics - Former UK Athletics boss to oversee 2021 Oregon world championships

(Reuters) - Former UK Athletics boss Niels de Vos has been hired to oversee the 2021 Oregon world championships, organizers said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Athletics - Sainsburys Anniversary Games Preview - London - 24/7/13 British Athletics CEO Niels de Vos talks during the announcement of the long term broadcast partnership between British Athletics and the BBC Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Steven Paston/File Photo

De Vos, chief executive officer for UK Athletics for more than a decade before leaving in September, will become the executive director of Oregon21, the local organizing committee for the 2021 championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Hired by the Oregon21 board on Friday, De Vos, 51, is expected to arrive in Eugene next week.

He will be responsible for the organizational management for

the world championships, including the development of all strategic plans, associated budgets, national and international partnerships, sponsorship and broadcast negotiations and other operational functions, organizers said in a statement.

“Niels has an impressive career serving as an executive of multiple sporting events at the international level, including the most recent IAAF World Championships (in London in 2017),” Oregon21 Board Chair Paul Weinhold said.

“He understands how to effectively collaborate with government and private entities, leverage local knowledge and expertise and has a demonstrated record of accountability

that we expect for the management of this event.”

De Vos, in a statement, called the championships a tremendous opportunity for the State of Oregon.

“This event will help build its global brand as a visitor destination, the people and businesses of Oregon will benefit from the economic activity and USA Track and Field will have a home (world) championship for the first time ever to showcase their status as the world’s premiere track and field nation,” he said.