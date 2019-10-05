Coleman, Lyles help U.S. end relay gold medal drought

Athletics - World Athletics Championships - Doha 2019 - Men's 4x100 Metres Final - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - October 5, 2019 Christian Coleman of the U.S., Justin Gatlin of the U.S., Michael Rodgers of the U.S. and Noah Lyles of the U.S. pose as they celebrate winning gold REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

DOHA (Reuters) - The United States blazed to the 4x100 meters relay title at the world athletics championships on Saturday, setting a new American record of 37.10 seconds and ending a 12-year gold medal drought in the event.

Christian Coleman, world champion in the 100m, put the Americans ahead with a stunning start and 200m gold medalist Noah Lyles completed the job on the last leg.

Defending champions Britain took the silver in 37.36 seconds, a European record, as Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake failed to catch Lyles on the final straight.

Japan won bronze with a time of 37.43 seconds, an Asian record.