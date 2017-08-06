FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Athletics: Kenya struggle in 3,000m steeplechase heats
Sections
Featured
Storm Ophelia turns London sky red
Pictures
Storm Ophelia turns London sky red
A brother's desperate search for his pregnant sister
Somalia's deadliest bombing
A brother's desperate search for his pregnant sister
When neutron stars collide
science
When neutron stars collide
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 6, 2017 / 11:08 AM / 2 months ago

Athletics: Kenya struggle in 3,000m steeplechase heats

Christian Radnedge

1 Min Read

Athletics - World Athletics Championships – men’s 3000 metres steeplechase qualifying round – London Stadium, London, Britain – August 6, 2017 – Competitors jump a water obstacle. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

(Reuters) - Former gold medalist Brimin Kipruto failed to reach the final of the men’s 3,000 meters steeplechase at the World Championships in London on Sunday, as Kenyan athletes struggled to impose themselves in the heats.

Kenya’s Olympic champion Conseslus Kipruto booked his place in Tuesday’s final by winning the third heat in 8:23.80, but his team mates struggled in the London Stadium.

Kenyans have won the previous five world titles and the last nine Olympic golds, but Brimin Kipruto, who won in Osaka 10 years ago, was knocked out after finishing seventh in his heat and Jairus Birech and Ezekiel Kemboi only progressed as fastest losers.

Other heat winners were Morocco’s Soufiane El Bakkali in 8:22.60 and Evan Jager of the U.S. on 8:20.36.

Reporting by Christian Radnedge; Editing by Toby Davis

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.