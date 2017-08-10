Van Niekerk v Makwala in 200m showdown

LONDON (Reuters) - Wayde van Niekerk's bid for 200 meters gold to complete the 200/400m World Championship double is the highlight of Thursday's action but, popular as the South African is, the crowd's sympathies are likely to lean towards Isaac Makwala.

After being refused entry to the 200m heats and 400m final because of illness, Botswana's Makwala was given a second chance and ran a solo heat on Wednesday.

He got the time he needed before coming through the semis to set up a mouth-watering clash in a wide-open event that has been won by the absent Usain Bolt at the last four World Championships.

The women's 400m hurdles final, the women's 200m semis and the men's triple jump final are the pick of the rest of the evening's events.