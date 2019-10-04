Husband and wife Uibo and Miller-Uibo each win silver

DOHA (Reuters) - Estonian decathlete Maicel Uibo and his wife, Bahamian runner Shaunae Miller-Uibo, had two reasons to celebrate after they each won a silver medal at the world athletics championships on Thursday.

Oct 3, 2019; Doha; Qatar; Shaunae Miller-Uibo (BAH) kisses her husband Maicel Uibo (EST) after the decathlon 1,500m during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at Khalifa International Stadium. Uibo finished second in the decathlon and Miller-Uibo was second in the women's 400m.

“Both medals at the same time, on the same night,” Uibo told reporters after his final event. “It’s double the joy.”

Miller-Uibo, the 2016 Olympic gold medalist who had been favorite to win the 400 meters world title in Doha, finished second after Salwa Eid Naser of Bahrain stunned her by running the third fastest time in the event’s history.

As Miller-Uibo crossed the finish line, her husband was preparing to run the 1,500 meters, the tenth and final event in the decathlon. He came in third, giving him the overall silver medal.

Uibo said his race preparations had prevented him from watching his wife’s race, but he was still keeping a close eye on the results.

“I was only able to refresh the results page as I was getting ready for my 1,500 meters,” the 26-year-old said.

“I’ve got to watch the real race in the replay later on.”

Miller-Uibo then hung around the track by the finish line to watch her husband race.

“He was hoping for the gold,” the 25-year-old told reporters separately after her event. “I knew he wasn’t quite that well in shape for his 1,500 meters, but he gave it his all. I’m so proud of him.”

The couple, who had dominated their disciplines in the lead up to the Doha championships, took a joint walk along the track in the Khalifa International Stadium with their respective flags draped around their shoulders.

“As athletes we’re very competitive,” Uibo said. “We train together, we practice at the same time sometimes. It’s always a little bit competitive on the track and off the track.”