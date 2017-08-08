FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 days ago
Hejnova on course for another world 400 meters hurdles title
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 8, 2017 / 8:37 PM / 7 days ago

Hejnova on course for another world 400 meters hurdles title

Christian Radnedge

1 Min Read

Athletics - World Athletics Championships – women’s 400 metres hurdles – London Stadium, London, Britain – August 7, 2017 – Zuzana Hejnova of the Czech Republic and Cassandra Tate of the U.S. compete.John Sibley

LONDON (Reuters) - Defending champion Zuzana Hejnova signaled her intent to win a third successive 400 meters hurdles world title after qualifying fastest for the final at the World Championships on Tuesday.

Slideshow (6 Images)

The Czech won her opening heat comfortably in a time of 54.59 seconds ahead of Kori Carter of the U.S. who will compete in her first world senior final on Thursday.

American Dalilah Muhammad, the Olympic champion, ensured her place in the London Stadium showpiece with a run of 55.00, just ahead of Canada’s Sage Watson.

Jamaica’s Ristananna Tracey and Switzerland’s Lea Sprunger also made it safely through and there was joy for the home crowd as Briton Eilidh Doyle qualified via one of the fastest non-automatic places, along with Cassandra Tate of the U.S.

Editing by Ed Osmond

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.