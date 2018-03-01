No Russian team but high jumpers strike indoor gold

BIRMINGHAM, England (Reuters) - Mariya Lasitskene and Danil Lysenko could not represent their banned home nation of Russia at the world indoor championships on Thursday but, competing as neutral athletes, the spring-heeled pair still leapt to high jump gold.

Athletics - IAAF World Indoor Championships 2018 - Arena Birmingham, Birmingham, Britain - March 1, 2018 Neutral athlete Mariya Lasitskene celebrates with her gold medal during the medal ceremony for the Women's High Jump REUTERS/Phil Noble

Lasitskene, one of the world’s most dominant athletes in her event, reeled off her 38th straight victory while Lysenko caused the championships’ first big shock by handing out a rare defeat to IAAF male athlete of the year, Qatar’s Mutaz Essa Barshim.

While the high jump contests took center stage on a novel opening day to the four-day championships, the great Ethiopian Genzebe Dibaba was the first track luminary to shine as she produced a dazzling solo effort to win the 3,000 metres title.

Russia’s athletics federation is still banned following an independent World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) investigation that exposed state-sponsored doping, but Lasitskene and Lysenko are in an eight-strong contingent competing under the neutral flag.

The outstanding 20-year-old prospect Lysenko needed a third-attempt clearance at 2.36 metres to win the gold outright from Barshim, who had a rare three-time failure at that same height.

Athletics - IAAF World Indoor Championships 2018 - Arena Birmingham, Birmingham, Britain - March 1, 2018 Neutral athlete Mariya Lasitskene reacts during the Women's High Jump Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

“This is the most important result of my career,” said Lysenko, who was beaten by Barshim for the outdoor crown in London last year.“Honestly, I did not expect to win this event and I did not think of it at all. This is unbelievable.”

Lasitskene also had to hear the IAAF anthem rather than the Russian one after a familiarly comfortable win, clearing 2.01 metres, eight centimeters higher than U.S. defending champion, Vashti Cunningham, and bronze winner, Italian Alessia Trost.

Slideshow (4 Images)

The 25-year-old victor made her win sound as easy as it looked.“It is very hard for me to jump without any strong opponents,” she said.“If there was a girl pushing me, I am sure it could have been even higher today.”

Dibaba won her third straight world indoor 3,000 metres crown - and her fourth indoor title in total — with an imperious performance in a high quality race.

Bursting away over the final third, the world record holder prevailed in 8 minutes 45.05 seconds, holding off Dutch silver medallist Sifan Hassan (8:45.68) and British hope, the Scottish veterinary student Laura Muir, who took bronze in 8:45.78.

Now, Dibaba has her eyes set on also winning the 1500 metres this weekend after a disappointing 2017 campaign.“2018 is my time,” she said.