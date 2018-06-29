Athletics: Kendricks and Price lead U.S. team to track's World Cup

(Reuters) - World pole vault champion Sam Kendricks and national hammer throw record holder DeAnna Price will lead a U.S. team missing many top stars at next month’s Athletics World Cup in London.

FILE PHOTO: Jun 23, 2018; Des Moines, IA, USA; Sam Kendricks wins the pole vault in a stadium record 19-2 1/4 (5.85m) during the USA Championships at Drake Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The team, announced on Friday by USA Track & Field, also will include current indoor women’s 400m champion Courtney Okolo, former indoor high jump gold medalist Vashti Cunningham and Olympic 800m bronze medalist Clayton Murphy.

FILE PHOTO: Jun 23, 2018; Des Moines, IA, USA; Deanna Price poses with medal after winning the women's hammer throw in an American record 256-3 (78.12m) during the USA Championships at Drake Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

But top U.S. sprinters Justin Gatlin, Noah Lyles, Christian Coleman and Ronnie Baker as well as pole vaulter Sandi Morris and Shakima Wimbley, the year’s fastest at 400m, will miss the July 14-15 competition at London Stadium.

Britain, China, France, Germany, Jamaica, Poland, South Africa and the United States will compete in the first-ever Athletics World Cup.

They will contest running events through the 1,500m and all field events with one entry per country.