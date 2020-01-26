Athletics: Brazier romps to 600m victory at Boston Indoors

(Reuters) - World 800 meters champion Donavan Brazier outran even the pacesetter as he romped to victory in the 600m at the Boston Indoor Grand Prix on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO: Athletics - World Athletics Championships - Doha 2019 - Men's 800 Metres Final - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - October 2, 2019 Gold Medalist Donavan Brazier of the U.S. celebrates on the podium REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari

The hard-striding American, who has his sights set on gold at the Tokyo Olympics, won by almost six seconds, clocking a time of one minute, 14.39 seconds in the infrequently run event.

Only Brazier’s 2019 world best of 1:13.77 is faster.

“I know there is a big target on my back,” the 22-year-old said of the upcoming Olympics. “But there is no favorite ...”

World 100m hurdles gold medalist Nia Ali also looked sharp in the opening meeting of the World Athletics Indoor Tour. The American twice dipped under eight seconds in the 60m hurdles, winning the final in 7.94 seconds.

U.S. world outdoor silver medalists Emma Coburn and Sydney McLaughlin were not as successful.

Steeplechaser Coburn finished third in the two mile to Elle Purrier’s season-leading 9:29.17 and 400m hurdler McLaughlin did not run based on a coach’s decision.

The Americans did find another speedster, however, with 23-year-old Demek Kemp running the fastest 60m of the young season, 6.50 seconds.

Training partners Jessica Hull of Australia and Konstanze Klosterhalfen of Germany both shattered the season’s fastest time in the women’s 1,500m, Hull winning in 4:04.14 with Klosterhalfen running 4:04.38.

Season’s bests were also set by Spain’s Pablo Torrijos in the triple jump (16.75m), American Bryce Hoppel in the 1,000m (2:17.41) and compatriot Gabby Thomas in the 300m (36.52).

The next stop on the world tour will be Karlsruhe, Germany on Jan. 31.