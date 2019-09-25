Coe re-elected for second term as IAAF president

FILE PHOTO: Athletics - Diamond League - London Anniversary Games - London Stadium, London, Britain - July 20, 2019 IAAF President Sebastian Coe REUTERS/David Klein

DOHA (Reuters) - Sebastian Coe was re-elected as president of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) on Wednesday, and will begin his second term facing the same Russian problems that have dogged the sport through the Briton’s first stint.

Before the election, the IAAF voted overwhelmingly (164-30) not to reinstate Russia over reports that anti-doping data from a tainted Moscow laboratory had been tampered with before being handed over to the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Like Coe’s unopposed selection, the Russian decision was not a surprise with the IAAF having announced on Monday that Russia will miss the world athletics championships for the second time in succession due to a doping scandal.

Other election results saw Ukrainian pole vaulting great Sergey Bubka and Geoff Gardner of the Norfolk Islands voted in as vice presidents.

Prince Nawaf bin Faisal of Saudi Arabia was elected ahead of Alberto Juantorena for the other vice president spot.