Benetton holding ready to sell 49% stake in Rome airport group: sources

MILAN (Reuters) - The Benetton family’s holding company Edizione is ready to sell a stake of up to 49% in Rome airport operator Aeroporti di Roma (ADR) as part of a strategic overhaul of infrastructure group Atlantia (ATL.MI), sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

The sources stressed however that no sale was imminent. ADR could be worth some 5 billion euros ($5.5 billion), according to recent report by JP Morgan.

The planned sale comes amid a shake-up at Atlantia, in which the Benetton family is the largest shareholder, following last year’s deadly collapse of a bridge in Genoa operated by the group’s tollway unit Autostrade per l’Italia.

The sources said the group is also aiming to resume the sale of a minority stake in digital payments services unit Telepass, which was put on hold following the departure in September of long-serving Atlantia Chief Executive Giovanni Castellucci.

News of the planned sales was first reported by Il Sole 24 ore on Tuesday. Spokespeople for the companies involved declined to comment.