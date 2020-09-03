Atlantia presses on with creation of vehicle to house motorway unit

FILE PHOTO: A logo of the Atlantia Group is seen outside their headquarters in Rome, Italy August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s Atlantia (ATL.MI) said on Thursday its board agreed to create a separate company to house all or part of the 88% stake it holds in motorway operator Autostrade per l’Italia as a prelude to the bourse listing of the unit.

The board will decide on approving the project at a future meeting, the group said without mentioning a final deadline.

An alternative plan to launch a competitive auction to sell its 88% stake in Autostrade remained on the table, it said.