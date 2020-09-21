Italy's Atlantia confirms intention to split away motorway unit from group

FILE PHOTO: A logo of the Atlantia Group is seen outside their headquarters in Rome, Italy August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's Atlantia ATL.MI confirmed its willingness to separate its motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia from the rest of the group, denying a news report saying it had changed its plans.

The separation of Autostrade will happen either through the direct sale of Atlantia’s 88% stake in the unit or through the creation of a new company that will own the Autostrade stake and will then be listed on the stock exchange, the group controlled by the Benetton family said in a statement on Monday.