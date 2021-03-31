Breakingviews - Draghi’s corporate inbox will keep flashing red

Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi speaks during a news conference after a cabinet meeting in Rome, Italy, March 19, 2021.

MILAN (Reuters Breakingviews) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has inherited a slate of corporate headaches from his predecessor. His to-do list includes selling dud lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, resurrecting – yet again - ailing airline Alitalia, building an expanded broadband network and ending a bitter motorway row. While the former European Central Bank chief focuses on vaccinations and economic recovery, investors should expect these secondary tasks will slip to the bottom of his pile.

Some of these issues were top priorities under former premier Giuseppe Conte, who promoted state activism in industry. Rome spent over two years trying to strip the Benetton sweaters-to-infrastructure dynasty of lucrative toll road operator Autostrade per l’Italia (ASPI), a unit of 13 billion euro Atlantia, in retaliation for a fatal viaduct collapse. Conte earmarked 3 billion euros to renationalise Alitalia instead of a sale.

And his government enthusiastically supported a planned merger of state-controlled network operator Open Fiber with the grid of telecom incumbent Telecom Italia. It also tried, unsuccessfully, to play matchmaker for bailed-out Monte dei Paschi, which lost 1.69 billion euros in 2020 and may need 2.5 billion more to cover a capital shortfall.

Draghi cannot afford to waste his precious time or capital on corporate loose ends. Coming into the role with two years at best, he’s in a rush to leave a legacy. He spent the first weeks in office fully focused on revamping a stalled vaccination campaign and appointed an army general to handle the Covid-19 emergency. The premier will likely devote April planning on how to spend 209 billion euros of European Union loans and grants earmarked for Italy’s post-pandemic recovery.

Public investors in state-linked companies hoping for a swift resolution to nagging problems, or drastic change of tack, might be disappointed. Case in point: A sale of motorway operator ASPI to a state-controlled consortium is the most likely option after the Benettons effectively torpedoed an alternative spin-off plan on Monday that would have benefitted minority shareholders.

Thanks to his international standing, Draghi has a better chance than Conte to ask, and receive from, the EU more time to deal with MPS and Alitalia. Unless one of these issues suddenly explodes, they won’t rise to the top of his agenda, furthering his chances of becoming Italian president after his short term in office. In the meantime, Draghi’s overloaded corporate inbox will keep flashing red.