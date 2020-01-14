Business News
January 14, 2020 / 11:23 AM / Updated an hour ago

Italy's Atlantia credit default swaps rise after S&P downgrade

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - The cost of insuring exposure to Atlantia debt (ATL.MI) rose on Tuesday after S&P cut its rating of the Italian infrastructure company to junk, citing increasing risks the group could lose its motorway license

Atlantia five-year credit default swaps (CDS) jumped 13 basis points (bps) from Monday’s close to 245 bps, according to data from IHS Markit. AUTS5YEUAM=MG

Controlled by Italy’s Benetton family, Atlantia has been in the crosshairs since a concrete bridge operated by its Autostrade per l’Italia motorway unit collapsed in the city of Genoa in August 2018, killing 43 people.

Reporting by Elvira Pollina

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below