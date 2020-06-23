Italy PM to meet ministers in bid to resolve Atlantia concession row: sources

FILE PHOTO: Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte attends a session of the lower house of parliament on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has called an urgent meeting with the economy and transport ministers later on Tuesday as he pushes for a solution to the much-delayed row over the concession of Atlantia’s motorway unit, two sources said.

Rome has threatened to revoke the business license of Autostrade per l’Italia, Atlantia’s subsidiary, following the deadly collapse in 2018 of a bridge in Genoa that was run by the motorway operator.

Atlantia, controlled by Italy’s billionaire Benetton family, last week asked the European Commission to intervene in the dispute.