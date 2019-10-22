Atlantia's motorway unit to pick outside company for safety inspections

MILAN (Reuters) - Autostrade per l’Italia will hand monitoring and safety inspection of its Italian motorway network to an outside company, the toll-road operator, a unit of infrastructure group Atlantia, said on Tuesday.

It said these services would no longer be handled by Atlantia’s Spea Engineering unit. Autostrade has been under pressure to shake up its operations following the deadly collapse of a motorway bridge it operated in the northern city of Genoa last year.

The unit’s CEO on Tuesday outlined to board members a plan to spend an additional 360 million euros ($400.50 million) for maintenance work on the motorway network.