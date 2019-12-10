Italian police search Atlantia unit offices, widen Genoa bridge probe

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian tax police searched offices of Atlantia’s toll roads unit on Tuesday and said they were opening a new line of investigation into motorway safety barriers following last year’s deadly collapse of the Morandi bridge in Genoa.

Police in Genoa searched the offices of Autostrade per l’Italia as well as two other Atlantia units, Spea Engineering and Pavimental, for technical and other documents as well as administrative and accounting material.

The tax police said they were opening a new strand into their existing investigation of the group, focusing on the safety of so-called Integautos security and anti-noise barriers.