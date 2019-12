FILE PHOTO: A logo of the Atlantia Group is seen outside their headquarters in Rome, Italy August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Shares Italy’s Atlantia (ATL.MI) rose more than 2% with a Milan-based trader citing reports that the Italian government was leaning toward talks with the infrastructure group rather than pressing ahead with revoking its motorway concession.

The stock, which fell to a 10-month low on Dec. 3, was up 2.2% to 21.91 euros at 11 GMT, outperforming Milan's bluechip index .FTMIB.