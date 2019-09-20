Jerry weakens into category 1 Atlantic hurricane: U.S. NHC

(Reuters) - Jerry has weakened into a category 1 Atlantic hurricane and is expected to weaken further during the next day or so, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday.

Jerry was now about 130 miles (205 km) northeast of Barbuda, packing maximum sustained winds of 85 miles per hour (140 km/h), the NHC said in its latest advisory.

However, Jerry is forecast to possibly re-strengthen early next week, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.