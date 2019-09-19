Hurricane Jerry forms in the Atlantic: U.S. NHC

(Reuters) - Hurricane Jerry has formed in the Atlantic and is expected to strengthen during the next day before some weakening begins this weekend, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.

The Atlantic hurricane is located about 490 miles (785 KM) east of the Leeward Islands, clocking maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour (120 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

“The center of Jerry will be near or north of the northern Leeward Islands Friday, pass north of Puerto Rico on Saturday and east of the southeastern Bahamas on Sunday,” the NHC said.