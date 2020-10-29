Zeta to weaken to tropical storm over Wednesday night: U.S NHC

Clouds move over Lafayette Cemetery No. 2 as the remnants of Hurricane Zeta sweep through New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S., October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

(Reuters) - Hurricane Zeta is forecast to weaken into a tropical storm over Wednesday night and into a non-tropical gale-force low by Thursday morning, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.

Zeta is located about 45 miles (70 km) northeast of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and is packing maximum sustained winds of 80 miles (130 km) per hour, the Miami-based forecaster said.