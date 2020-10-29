Zeta to weaken to tropical storm over Wednesday night: U.S NHC

(Reuters) - Hurricane Zeta is forecast to weaken into a tropical storm over Wednesday night and into a non-tropical gale-force low by Thursday morning, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.
Zeta is located about 45 miles (70 km) northeast of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and is packing maximum sustained winds of 80 miles (130 km) per hour, the Miami-based forecaster said.
Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.