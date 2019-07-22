U.S. NHC says 30% chance of tropical cyclone over northwest Bahamas

(Reuters) - A trough of low pressure located over the northwest Bahamas and the adjacent waters has a 30% chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Monday.

“Environmental conditions are expected to be marginally conducive for development during the next couple of days while the trough moves west-northwestward to northwestward at around 15 miles-per-hour,” the NHC added.