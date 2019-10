(Reuters) - Subtropical storm Rebekah formed over the north Atlantic and is forecast to become a post-tropical cyclone on Friday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

The seventeenth Atlantic named storm is located about 745 miles (1195 km) west of the Azores, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 miles-per-hour (75 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster said on Wednesday.