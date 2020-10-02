U.S. NHC: Tropical Depression Twenty-Five forms over northwest Caribbean

(Reuters) - Tropical Depression Twenty Five formed over the northwest Caribbean and is expected to become a tropical storm by Saturday morning, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday.
The system was located about 220 miles (355 km) southeast of Cozumel, Mexico, packing a maximum sustained winds of 35 miles-per-hour (55 km/h), the NHC said.
Reporting by K. Sathya Narayanan and Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.